Kareena Kapoor Khan is Enjoying London Vacay, Her Pic With Close Friend is Proof

‘SaifEena’ are busy enjoying and making the most of their vacation in London. The Bollywood power couple is having the time of their lives in London along with their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. If the pictures they share on social media are anything to go by, then Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are having one fun-ride with friends and family on their trip.

In a recently shared selfie by Bebo’s close friend Alexandra Galligan, the actress can be seen in a red shirt sporting a no-makeup look. Previously, Alexandra had shared a picture of the couple enjoying a sumptuous dinner along with Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar at London’s Daphne Restaurant. Alexandra captioned the photo “Great weekend with the greatest of friends”.

Take a look:

Kareena keeps her fans posted about all the fun activities the family is enjoying together while in London and regularly shares glimpses into her life with them.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. After multiple delays owing to the pandemic, the film will finally release on 11 August and is an official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino.

As for Saif, he will be seen in the remake of the hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. The filmmakers are yet to announce an official release date.

