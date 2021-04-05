Kareena Kapoor Khan is Feeling Nostalgic About Gstaad's Apres Ski Days, Shares Throwback

Kareena Kapoor has been missing holidaying in Switzerland. She is reminiscing her vacations in Switzerland’s upscale resort town of Gstaad. The actress took to Instagram to treat her fans with a stunning throwback from an earlier trip around the Swiss slopes. In the picture, Kareena can be seen dressed in a black turtle neck outfit. She wore her hair in her signature style bun and also pulled back a pair of sunshades on the crown of her head. She has opted for a no make-up look flaunting her radiant natural skin. The picturesque view in the background flaunts a blurry view of the gorgeous landscape of Apres. The mellow sun and towering snow-capped mountains can be seen through a window.

While sharing a selfie, she asked whether she would be able to go back to the luxurious tourist spot. On Saturday, she wrote, “Apres ski days. Will they return?" Après-ski is French word which translates to ‘after ski’ or ‘after skiing’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena’s sister, actress Karisma Kapoor joined Bebo’s fans and followers in the comments section to react to the post. She expressed her admiration for her sister’s picture by writing, “When, when you look stun.”

Kareena has admitted Gstaad is her most favourite travel destination on many occasions and would travel to the destination with family and friends almost every year. However, due to the pandemic and the increasing cases in Maharashtra and consequent lockdown, she has not been able to visit her preferred holiday spot for a while. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly have a holiday home in the upscale resort town. Here are some pictures of Kareena’s previous visits to Gstaad, sometimes joined by her industry friends including Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s period-drama Takht.