Kareena Kapoor Khan is Getting Ready for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew With Intense Workout Sessions, Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love and dedication to yoga are not secret. Recently, the actress was seen sweating it out as she prepared for Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming series The Crew. Anushka Yoga shared a video of Kareena where she can be seen working out an intense yoga routine. In the video, the actress can be seen running up the stairs inside her Mumbai home and also doing yoga on her balcony where she generally works out. The viewers also get a glimpse of her house in the process.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, “Getting Ready…The crew" and tagged Rhea. The latter reposted the video and wrote, “My champion."

Rhea Kapoor wrote, “My champion (party popper and heart eyes emojis)."

Rhea announced The Crew last year in November. It will also star Tabu and Kriti Sanon besides Kareena.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kareena shared a picture in which she was seen posing in comfortable loungewear featuring a black t-shirt. She was seen lazing in her garden and basking in the sun. The actress chose a no-make-up look with her hair tied in a bun.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to have a busy year ahead. She will be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled film. The shooting of the film is already complete and it is in the post-production stage now. However, the makers are yet to confirm the release date. While little is known about the film’s plot, the coming together of Mehta and Kareena has been the excitement of fans.

The actress will also star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in The Devotion of Suspect X. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie is planned for Netflix release this year and will mark the actress’ OTT debut.

Read all the Latest Movies News here