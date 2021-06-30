Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'Grateful, Happy, Blessed' as Refugee Clocks 21 Years

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s 2000 film Refugee. The actors played star-crossed lovers against the backdrop of illegal refugee movement from India and Pakistan across the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. As the film completed 21 years of release, the actress shared a collage of clips from the film, showing her in the character of the innocent Naaz.

“21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate… 21 more to go… I’m ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support," she wrote and tagged her co-star Abhishek Bachchan.

With JP Dutta’s large-scale directorial vision and the lilting music by Anu Malik, Refugee made its space in Indian cinema. Refugee’s music received two National Film Awards: one for Best Music Direction and the other for Best Lyrics (for the song “Panchi Nadiya"). The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Reena Roy among others.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to share screen space with her “3 Idiots" co-star Aamir Khan in his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha". The film is an official remake of the Hollywood flick “Forrest Gump".

