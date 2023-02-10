Kareena Kapoor Khan has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Be it red carpet looks, casual appearances, the actress dishes out major style goals. The actress recently dropped in a bundle of photos from an event, and fans can’t stop gushing over her looks. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My mood today…"

Kareena looked bold and beautiful and dished major boss lady vibes. She was a vision to behold in an all purple ensemble consisting of a blazer and trousers. Kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip colour tied her whole look together. On seeing the photos, one of her closest friends and producer Rhea Kapoor dropped in a fire emoji. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi wrote, “Mahsha’Allah 😍Stunning!”. The Heroine actress surely looked effortlessly glamorous.

Kareena will soon be working with Rhea Kapoor for a highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew. The producer shared a throwback photo from a magazine shoot which had announced the project. Kareena looked stunning alongside her co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Recently, it was announced that actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has also joined their cast. Rhea had shared, “We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it’s unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."

Speaking of The Crew, their announcement statement read, The official statement reads, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier shared with Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her.”

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has an upcoming podcast project with Saif Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here