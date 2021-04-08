Kareena Kapoor Khan is Missing Cocktails with Girl Gang and Saif Ali Khan, Shares Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a throwback photo in which she can be seen chilling with her girl gang and husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture which has been clicked in a private plane features Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and other friends. The phoot was originally shared by Amrita in her Instagram story, reminiscing good times spent together.

While reposting the snap, Bebo wrote, “cocktails with the gang…when? I miss you all."To add more colour to the picture,she has added a cocktail GIF. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white top with a pair of swanky sunglasses.

Kareena also shared a Thursday post, posing in casuals at home. It looked like she was about to go workout in the selfie she posted with a filter and wrote, “Get up and move it move it."

Recently, she had shared a car selfie in which she had urged her virtual fam to mask up. In the photograph, the stunning actress can be seen clad in a grey printed t-shirt that reads, ‘PROPAGANDA’. To complete her look, she has worn a golden neckpiece and has tied her hair back. The actress has worn a basic Louis Vitton black face mask. The post as expected went viral in no time. Currently, it has got more than three lakh likes and thousands of comments from her friends and fam.

One of her fans wrote, “cutest mask selfie ever," another one said, “what a lovely picture bebo, you look beautiful. Take care and stay safe.” A different user mentioned, “you are looking so nice. Your face is glowing.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Bebo will soon be seen in a film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Aamir Khanand Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of a 1994 American movie named Forrest Gump. The American film was based on a novel of the same name by Winston Groom.Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. The film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, but due to the coronavirus situation, the release got delayed by an entire year and will now hit the theatres on Christmas 2021.

