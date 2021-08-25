Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'Missing the Beach' Before Her Yoga Session, See Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently returned from the Maldives, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and said that she is missing the beach. Sharing a stunning selfie as she was waiting for her yoga instructor, the actress wrote alongside, “Missing the beach while waiting for @anshukayoga (sic).”

Earlier, the actress shared a couple of pictures of herself working out with her best friend Amrita Arora. However, she did not do so in a normal way, and instead channeled her inner Poo from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena shared a picture of their phone screen, while they worked out during an online session with their trainer. Bebo captioned the picture, “Gym Class Today," which is a nod to the iconic dialogue Poo says during her introduction scene in the film.

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. The actress traced her maternity experience during her pregnancy with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

