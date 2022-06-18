Kareena Kapoor Khan is Proud of Karan Johar's Son as He 'Pout Shames' His Father, Watch Video

Karan Johar often shares pictures and videos of his two children Roohi and Yash on his Instagram handle. This Saturday, he decided to treat us to another adorable video featuring his son Yash Johar on his Instagram reels where he is having a conversation with him about what the little munchkin doesn't like about his dad. In the video, Karan asks Yash, “What do you not like?” to which Yash responds, “I don't like dada doing this kind of pose,” simultaneously imitating the pout pose that he generally makes in his photographs. Karan can be heard giggling at the end of the playful video. His caption to the adorable video read, “I have been pout shamed.”

Karan can be seen clutching Yash’s shoulder, attempting to balance him from falling down while Yash is looking cute in a pink t-shirt in the video.

Yash's charm warmed the hearts of netizens, who showered the video with love in the comments section. Celebrities like Shweta Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhavana Panday and Siddharth Malhotra dropped hearts and laughing emojis in the comment section. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Love you Yash, only you can tell him. Well done beta.” Anupama Chopra commented, “Best thing ever!” and Malaika Arora Khan wrote, “Hahahaha Yash cutie well done.”

It isn’t the first time Yash has melted people’s hearts with his adorableness. In another video shared by Karan, Yash and Roohi can be seen giving weather reports.

Karan can be heard interrogating the kids about the morning weather. In the video. he says, “Dear sir, dear ma’am, how’s our morning?” to which Roohi replies “Fine sir” and Yash says “It’s shining but there’s a little cloud.”

Karan cross-questions the kids about the reason behind dark clouds. “It is raining today with the cherry on the top,” Yash responds to him mischievously and chuckles. Karan repeats Yash and teases him by saying “You’re a very bad weatherman, dear sir.” He pans the camera towards Roohi and asks her about her take on the weather, to which she cutely replies “It’s so sunny today.” He hilariously calls them both useless reporters and everyone giggles.

On the work front, Karan Johar is busy directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Perm Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

