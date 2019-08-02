Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Bride We All Want to Be in New Magazine Photoshoot

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to do everything in style. The Bollywood diva puts in her own swagger into everything she does, and her latest bridal photo shoot for a magazine is no exception. In shimmery lehengas and glittering jewellery, the actress is setting some major fashion goals for would-be-brides.

The 38-year-old actress faced the camera for Khush Magazine's latest issue, and pictures from the shoot were shared on Instagram. The shoot has maintained a pastel colour tone for the actress' looks. On the cover of the magazine, Kareena is seen in a shimmery lehenga in tones of pink and gold. With kohl-rimmed eyes and nude makeup, she accessorised her outfit with a choker necklace and kept her hair tied in a low ponytail.

In another photo, she is wearing a grey sari with silver work and a strappy blouse. The third photo has her donning a heavily embellished lehenga with tassel detailing. Kareena is also seen giving off vintage vibes in a nude kurta and skirt with gold sequin work and colourful peacock detailing. Her bridal outfits for the shoot have been designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Take a look at the photos here:

The magazine also released a behind-the-scenes video from their shoot "with Bollywood's very own royalty, Kareena Kapoor Khan."

The actress, who made her big screen comeback of sorts with Veere Di Wedding last year, will be next seen in Raj Mehta's Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is also co-starring with Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium, the sequel of his hit movie, Hindi Medium.

Currently, Kareena is enjoying her maiden stint as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance. She will also be starring in karan Johar's Takht, alongwith Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.