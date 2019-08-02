Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Bride We All Want to Be in New Magazine Photoshoot
In shimmery lehengas and glittering jewellery, Kareena Kapoor Khan is setting some major fashion goals for would-be-brides in her latest magazine cover.
Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to do everything in style. The Bollywood diva puts in her own swagger into everything she does, and her latest bridal photo shoot for a magazine is no exception. In shimmery lehengas and glittering jewellery, the actress is setting some major fashion goals for would-be-brides.
The 38-year-old actress faced the camera for Khush Magazine's latest issue, and pictures from the shoot were shared on Instagram. The shoot has maintained a pastel colour tone for the actress' looks. On the cover of the magazine, Kareena is seen in a shimmery lehenga in tones of pink and gold. With kohl-rimmed eyes and nude makeup, she accessorised her outfit with a choker necklace and kept her hair tied in a low ponytail.
This season, Kareena Kapoor Khan personifies regality and old world charm as she plays muse to couturiers Rimple & Harpreet @rimpleandharpreet for the cover of KHUSH Wedding @khushmag. The accomplished actor gets candid with us on fashion, marriage, family life and breaking stereotypes as she reigns the box office for almost 2 decades! Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah All clothing and styling: @rimpleandharpreet Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Photographer: @annamichphoto Location: @paradisekensal
In another photo, she is wearing a grey sari with silver work and a strappy blouse. The third photo has her donning a heavily embellished lehenga with tassel detailing. Kareena is also seen giving off vintage vibes in a nude kurta and skirt with gold sequin work and colourful peacock detailing. Her bridal outfits for the shoot have been designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula.
Take a look at the photos here:
A confluence of sultry and ethereal, #KareenaKapoorKhan glistens in @rimpleandharpreet for #KhushWedding @khushmag cover story. Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Styled by: @rimpleandharpreet Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Hair: @reshmamakeupartist using @avedauk and @shuuemura_artofhair Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Location: @paradisekensal . . #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #rimpleandharpreet #khushmag #khushwedding #khushmagazine #celebstyle #bollywood #bollywoodceleb #indiancouture #indianbride #covershoot #london #kareenakapoorfanclub #bebo #lehenga #weddinginspiration #brideinspiration #sultry #lehengacholi #stylefiles
#KareenaKapoorKhan exudes royalty with resplendence dressed in and styled by couturiers, @rimpleandharpreet for #KhushWedding @khushmag Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Photographer: @annamichphoto Shoes: @aquazzura Location: @paradisekensal . . . #kareenakapoor #khushmag #khushwedding #khushmagazine #rimpleandharpreet #sharara #couture #bridalinspiration #bollywood #celebstyle #stylefile #instafashion #indianbride #weddinggoals #covershoot #kareenakapoorfans #lehenga #desi
The beautiful #KareenaKapoorKhan is channeling her inner diva for #KhushWedding @khushmag in a handcrafted crystal embellished saree by @rimpleandharpreet. Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Photographer: @annamichphoto Shoes: @sophiawebster Location: @paradisekensal . . . #kareenakapoor #khushmag #khushwedding #khushmagazine #rimpleandharpreet #sharara #couture #bridalinspiration #bollywood #celebstyle #stylefile #instafashion #indianbride #weddinggoals #covershoot #kareenakapoorfans #lehenga #desi #saree #sareenotsorry
The magazine also released a behind-the-scenes video from their shoot "with Bollywood's very own royalty, Kareena Kapoor Khan."
We take you behind the scenes of the August cover shoot with Bollywood’s very own royalty, Kareena Kapoor Khan. . . Editor-in-chief: @sonia_ullah All wardrobe & styling by couturiers, @rimpleandharpreet Jewellery: @anayah_jewellery Makeup: @divyasurimakeupartist Hair: @reshmamakeupartist Creative Director: @mannisahota Fashion Editor: @vikas_r Scenting partner: @penhaligons_london Videography: @vyran94 Location courtesy: @paradisekensal . . #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoor @therealkareenakapoor @kareenakapoora @kareenakapoorteam #khushmag #khushwedding #rimpleandharpreet #coverstory #behindthescenes #bollywood #celebstyle #fashionfilm #fashionshoot #khushmagazine #lomdon
The actress, who made her big screen comeback of sorts with Veere Di Wedding last year, will be next seen in Raj Mehta's Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is also co-starring with Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium, the sequel of his hit movie, Hindi Medium.
Currently, Kareena is enjoying her maiden stint as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance. She will also be starring in karan Johar's Takht, alongwith Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
