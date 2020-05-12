Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Queen of Pout and This Pic is Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken Instagram by storm. Ever since the Bollywood actress made her appearance on the social media platform public, her fans have been gushing over the intimate family moments Kareena shares with us, especially Taimur's.

Now, in her recent pic, Kareena shows us how to pout perfectly. Kareena shared a picture from a vacation that she took sometime ago. In the throwback snap, she is seen posing with a friend amid snow capped mountains. What catches attention is the perfect pout that Kareena makes for the pic.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif have been advocating staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown. The power couple have also pledged to donate funds to various charities in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. They were also part of the I For India campaign, which raised Rs 52 crore for battling the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who was last seen in a special appearance in Angrezi Medium, will be featuring in a starring role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020.

