Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kabir Bedi Pray for Italy as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Italy, among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is tightening its lockdown after the death toll surpassed 5,000. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called it the country's most difficult crisis since the Second World War. Italy has sacrificed its economy and liberties by shutting down and banning almost everything to halt the spread of a virus the government views as an existential threat.

Pope Francis said that he would deliver an extraordinary blessing from an empty St. Peter's Square. The square, which is part of the Vatican, has been closed as part of a lockdown in Italy to try to contain the spread of the virus.

The European country is also a favourite tourist spot for travellers the world over. In praying for the country, many celebs have posted messages and photos from their travels on social media.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of herself with husband Saif Ali Khan at the Colosseum in Rome, saying, "Amore Italy ❤️ My love and I are praying for you all."

Actor Kabir Bedi, who is known in the country for his Italian show Sandokan (1976) and several other projects, posted a video message in fluent Italian. "Message to Italy with love. Message of love and support," he wrote alongwith the video.

The TV series Sandokan, the saga of a freedom fighting Asian pirate during British colonial times who falls in love with an English girl, broke viewership records across Europe, and made Bedi a household name internationally. Since then, he has also starred in many other Italian TV series and films.

He has also won several honours and accolades in Italy, including a Knighthood from the Italian Republic and the Golden Pegasus.

