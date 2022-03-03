Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Catch Up Over Babies and Covid, Fans Get K3G Feels

The OG Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol were spotted catching on sets in Mumbai today. They were seen outside the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai as paparazzi clicked their pictures. Twinning in black bottoms and white shirts, the actresses greeted each other with excitement as they asked after each others well-being. The reunion reminded fans of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where Kareena played Kajol’s sister.

In a video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, Kareena is heard asking, “What’s happening?" as Kajol nods her head to say all is well. Then the latter excitedly asks in a high pitched voice, “How’s your baby?" referring to Kareena’s younger son. Kareena assures her that he is one year old already. “Oh god he is one year already. Covid, everything… we all had Covid. Did you have Covid?" Kajol replied, “I had Covid, I am covid recovered."

Kareena then said that her sister Karisma Kapoor has tested positive a day before. “Lolo also just tested positive yesterday. Everyone is getting it.. has Ajay dodged it?" Kareena enquired after Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn. The latter replied, “Ajay seems to have dodged it, I don’t know how."

Fans of the actor loved their interaction. “Norml log h ye bhi yr (These are also normal people),” wrote one. “Beautiful and gorgeous both are my favourite,” added another. “Areeeee!!!! Poo-Anjali," read one comment. One fan asked for a second part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, “Kabhi khushi kbhi gam part two banaoo abb."

Kajol and Kareena starred together in two films. First was Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in which Kajol played played Anjali, elder sister to Kareena’s Pooja (Poo). Their second movie together was We Are Family.

