1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Attend Kapoor Family's Lunch; See Photo

The family members got together on Thursday for a lunch and Karisma took to Instagram to share a photograph.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Attend Kapoor Family's Lunch; See Photo
The family members got together on Thursday for a lunch and Karisma took to Instagram to share a photograph.
It's a known fact that Bollywood's beloved Kapoor family does everything in a spectacular fashion- be it lunches, brunches or even regular get-togethers. The family members got together on Thursday for a lunch and Karisma took to Instagram to share a photograph. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Babita Kapoor were all present at the family occasion. While it wasn't a full-house, it sure looked fun.

Karisma captioned the family photograph as, "#familylunch#alwaysthebest."

#familylunch🍴#alwaysthebest

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Meanwhile, Kareena was snapped with little Taimur Ali Khan at Mehboob Studio and needless to say, Taimur looked adorable. He even posed for the shutterbugs.

Untitled design (34)Image: Yogen Shah




