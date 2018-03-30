English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Attend Kapoor Family's Lunch; See Photo
It's a known fact that Bollywood's beloved Kapoor family does everything in a spectacular fashion- be it lunches, brunches or even regular get-togethers. The family members got together on Thursday for a lunch and Karisma took to Instagram to share a photograph. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Babita Kapoor were all present at the family occasion. While it wasn't a full-house, it sure looked fun.
Karisma captioned the family photograph as, "#familylunch#alwaysthebest."
Meanwhile, Kareena was snapped with little Taimur Ali Khan at Mehboob Studio and needless to say, Taimur looked adorable. He even posed for the shutterbugs.
Image: Yogen Shah
