This Throwback Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Dancing Their Heart Out Is Too Good To Miss
On Karisma Kapoor's 44th birthday, we get you a throwback video that you may have missed.
Image: Karisma Kapur/Instagram
Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor may not have been featured together in a movie, yet, but they left everyone stunned when they gave an insight into their real life camaraderie in a commercial that was shot last year. The commercial featured Kareena trying to select a gift for her sister for a special occasion, and ending up buying a necklace for herself.
If you loved the commercial, you are bound to fall for the sisters duo in this throwback video which sees them performing to popular track Selfie from Salman-Kareena starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Kapoor sisters performed with India's wonder kid Akshat Singh, who had appeared on American talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The sisters, who are often seen together at events, surprised everyone when they showed off their dancing skills at the ICFFI inauguration in 2015.
Kareena was invited as the keynote speaker at the event which had also screened short film ‘Be Happy’ by Karisma’s daughter Samaira, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim and Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri.
