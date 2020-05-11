Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Look Unrecognisable In This Viral Throwback Pic; See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have sent fans into overdrive as a throwback picture of them from a wedding went viral on social media. The two divas can be seen all decked up in the photo. Looks like this photo was taken much before Kareena made her acting debut on the big screen. The duo's mother Babita can also be spotted in the photo.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, Kareena, 39, posted a super cute picture with her son Taimur Ali Khan on Mother's Day. In her post, Kareena wrote: "This pretty much sums up Mother's Day and well... Every other day with Tim (Taimur).Happy Mother's Day." The comments section on Kareena's post was flooded with heart reacts from fans. Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Gorgeous people." In a separate comment, she added, "Miss you and Karisma Kapoor." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and Bollywood actress Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Karisma also wished her mother Babita on the occasion of Mother's Day, by posting a picture of herself along with Babita and sister Kareena. She wrote in the caption: "From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother's Day."