MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Look Unrecognisable In This Viral Throwback Pic; See Here

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Looks like this photo was taken much before Kareena made her acting debut on the big screen.

  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:43 AM IST
Share this:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have sent fans into overdrive as a throwback picture of them from a wedding went viral on social media. The two divas can be seen all decked up in the photo. Looks like this photo was taken much before Kareena made her acting debut on the big screen. The duo's mother Babita can also be spotted in the photo.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, Kareena, 39, posted a super cute picture with her son Taimur Ali Khan on Mother's Day. In her post, Kareena wrote: "This pretty much sums up Mother's Day and well... Every other day with Tim (Taimur).Happy Mother's Day." The comments section on Kareena's post was flooded with heart reacts from fans. Kareena's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Gorgeous people." In a separate comment, she added, "Miss you and Karisma Kapoor." Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and Bollywood actress Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Karisma also wished her mother Babita on the occasion of Mother's Day, by posting a picture of herself along with Babita and sister Kareena. She wrote in the caption: "From one strong mom to another.. Happy Mother's Day."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading