Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Reunite at Manish Malhotra's Residence

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora on his Instagram handle. They had a small lunch get together at his residence on Tuesday afternoon. “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial #funtimes #memorable #moments #love," he wrote alongside the picture.

He shared another picture on his Instagram story, where the group can be seen posing for the picture from inside the house.

Kareena, who was seen in black bodycon dress along with a matching mask, black sunnies and a tangerine handbag, also took to her Instagram story to give a glimpse from the lunch get together. She captioned it, “My Manish and us finally" with multiple red heart emojis. She also tagged the group in the picture.

Malaika also posted a picture on her Instagram story, in which Manish can be seen posing with dessert. She called him “clearly the sweetest host (post all that dessert)." Malaika donned red printed athleisure for the get together.

