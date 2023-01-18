Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Alia, Neetu, Others Get Together for Epic Fam-Jam, See Pics

The elite Kapoor family recently hosted a royal get-together for their close friends and family members and glimpses of their close-knit reunion have created a massive buzz on social media. From the Bachchans to Jains and the Khans, the dinner bash was graced by many prominent personalities from the Bollywood industry. It was actress Karisma Kapoor who posted a string of photographs to give fans a sneak peek of their joyous family moments.

While the new mommy and daddy, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen seated next to each other, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Karisma keep them company in a candid photo. In another, the entire clan, including Shweta Bachchan, her kids Navya and Agastya, Armaan Jain, his wife, and family assemble for a picture-perfect moment. While sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “Fam Jam always the best.” Take a look at it here:

With umpteen likes, the post has amassed a barrage of compliments from Instagram users. While one called them, “The best royal family in Bollywood, “ another added, “Family time is the best.”

Meanwhile, brothers Armaan-Aadar Jain and Nitasha Nanda also did not fall behind in uploading stills of the big happy family reunion on their respective social media handles.

For those unaware, the Kapoor family follows the tradition of hosting a lavish Christmas and New Year dinner for their entire clan every year. This time, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marked their New Year getaway in Switzerland and couldn’t join the family for the mandatory meal. Now, it appears that the elite family adjusted their dates to jump a few weeks forward to have a meal together with everyone.

Just a day after Christmas, it was Karisma who also shared a string of pictures from their Christmas celebration that was attended by her parents Randhir, Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor, and new parents Ranbir and Alia. “Family Matters. Missed a few who couldn’t be there,” wrote Karisma at the time.

In the end, the elite family did find a way to finally meet and greet each other.

