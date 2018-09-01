Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 29, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 29, 2018 at 4:22am PDT

There's no dearth of glamour when it comes to Bollywood and our evergreen beauties, the Kapoor sisters -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor -- make sure that we get a glimpse of their fashionable and charismatic choices every time they step out in public.Both Kareena and Karisma, who recently shot for a luxury soap campaign along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, looked gorgeous dressed in intricately crafted gowns from the ateliers of Falguni and Shane Peacock and Swapnil Shinde respectively.While on one hand, Karisma raised the bar in a fully embellished, well-fitted golden strapless gown which she teamed with a messy bun, minimal makeup and no accessories, on the other Kareena looked like a total stunner in a champagne nude cut-out gown that featured a thigh-high slit.Kareena rounded off her look with sleek center-parted hair minimal makeup and opted to make a statement sans accessories.Take a look.On the work front, while Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is slated for release later this year.