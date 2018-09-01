English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore
Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are true style divas. Take a look.
(Photo: official Instagram account of Karisma Kapoor)
Loading...
There's no dearth of glamour when it comes to Bollywood and our evergreen beauties, the Kapoor sisters -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor -- make sure that we get a glimpse of their fashionable and charismatic choices every time they step out in public.
Both Kareena and Karisma, who recently shot for a luxury soap campaign along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, looked gorgeous dressed in intricately crafted gowns from the ateliers of Falguni and Shane Peacock and Swapnil Shinde respectively.
While on one hand, Karisma raised the bar in a fully embellished, well-fitted golden strapless gown which she teamed with a messy bun, minimal makeup and no accessories, on the other Kareena looked like a total stunner in a champagne nude cut-out gown that featured a thigh-high slit.
Kareena rounded off her look with sleek center-parted hair minimal makeup and opted to make a statement sans accessories.
Take a look.
On the work front, while Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is slated for release later this year.
Both Kareena and Karisma, who recently shot for a luxury soap campaign along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, looked gorgeous dressed in intricately crafted gowns from the ateliers of Falguni and Shane Peacock and Swapnil Shinde respectively.
While on one hand, Karisma raised the bar in a fully embellished, well-fitted golden strapless gown which she teamed with a messy bun, minimal makeup and no accessories, on the other Kareena looked like a total stunner in a champagne nude cut-out gown that featured a thigh-high slit.
Kareena rounded off her look with sleek center-parted hair minimal makeup and opted to make a statement sans accessories.
Take a look.
On the work front, while Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht, and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero is slated for release later this year.
- Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Anand Ahuja Kareena Kapoor Khan
- falguni and shane kareena kapoor khan
- Kareena
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
- Australian Footballer Tim Cahill Joins Jamshedpur FC
- Reynolds: Moeen Ali Fashions Sparkling Resurrection in Whites at Southampton
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Searching Movie Review: Aneesh Chaganty Directorial is Like Taken Without Guns, But Better
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...