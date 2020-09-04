Kareena Kapoor Khan Lauds Efforts of Covid-19 Warriors, Donates Anti-microbial T-shirts to Healthcare Workers

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a video commending the efforts of the medical fraternity which has been relentlessly serving our communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress has expressed her gratitude by donating PUMA's anti-microbial T-shirts to several doctors and healthcare workers at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai and Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

She said in the video, "In times when we are all social distancing and doing whatever we can to protect on another, I commend your undaunting spirit and your relentless efforts, when the world turned upside down and we were all at home, you were out there protecting us on the fields."

Wearing PPEs are critical in protecting frontline workers. However, putting on heavy and layered protective equipment for hours on stretch is not an easy task. It can be exhausting and extremely uncomfortable. These anti-microbial T-shirts can be a simple, yet effective solution to make wearing PPE kits more comfortable. It helps control, destroy and suppress the growth of micro-organisms and the effects of odor.

Appreciating frontline heroes for putting others ahead of themselves, Kareena sent a heartfelt personalized note thanking them for their heroic efforts. Her note said, "Your selflessness is unmatched. Words can't express our heartfelt gratitude for your tireless efforts. This is a small gesture to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are and will always be #StrongerTogether."