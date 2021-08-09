Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Reduced Sex Drive During Pregnancy in Book Launch With Karan Johar

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently added a feather to her hat by writing her first book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ In the book Kareena chronicled her journey of being pregnant with her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. She has been busy promoting the book which was available for pre-order. However, on Monday, the actress took to Instagram Live to discuss and launch the book with filmmaker Kareena Kapoor.

In the hour-long Instagram Live video, Kareena and Karan discussed her pregnancy, her vulnerability, the journey of writing the book, her cravings among many things. She captioned the video, “The stork has dropped the baby and it’s out now for the world to read!! Still can’t believe it. I’m both nervous and excited and can’t wait to hear your thoughts on it."

During the Instagram Live Karan asked Kareena to talk about her sex-drive getting reduced during her pregnancy. He also asked how Saif reacted to it. To this, Bebo said, “When you are pregnant, people don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful.'"

She further added, “But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active.'"

Meanwhile, she also shared another post announcing the release of the book. “Nervous. Excited. Mess. The last time I felt such a rush of random emotions was when my 2nd baby was born! And now… my 3rd one is here!! Can’t wait to share my experiences of motherhood with you all. The link to the book is in my bio," she wrote.

Kareena had been actively promoting the book on social media. To hype the book up, Bebo has been sharing memories from her pregnancy, including the pizza she liked to eat, the show she was watching and the maternity fashion she wore.

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

