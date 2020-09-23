Kareena Kapoor Khan Leaves to Shoot the Delhi Leg of Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan has left for Delhi for the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. She has been accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

As can be seen in photos accessed by Pinkvilla, the diva is dressed in a floral print outfit while the Nawab of Pataudi is seen a plain white kurta pajama. Little Taimur looked adorable in black colour round neck T-shirt, which has been teamed up with a pair of denims.

All three of them can be seen wearing face masks as the same is a part of the guidelines issued by the government. The government has issued a certain set of guidelines that need to be followed by people in order to curb the widespread of the novel coronavirus.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ starrer Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis. The male lead of the movie Aamir Khan, will be seen playing the titular role. This is the first time that Mr Perfectionist will be seen with a turban on the silver screen.

The comedy drama is being directed by Advait Chandan. The film, apart from the lead actors, also stars Mona Singh, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu.

The initial release date of the movie was in December this year. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the films shooting and other things have got delayed. Now, the film is said to be releasing on Christmas next year.

This film will also mark the third on screen collaboration between Aamir and Kareena. The first two being, Talaash and 3 Idiots.

Apart from that Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.