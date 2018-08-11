English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
From Gucci sweatshirts, iconic Birkin handbag from Hermes, Bebo is all about style and stylish possessions.
Image: Viral Bhiyani
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made a comeback on the silver screen with hit film Veere Di Wedding, never misses an opportunity to showcase the enviable outfits that she possesses. It's mostly during her casual outings that we actually get an insight into her closet and the kind of attire she prefers (which we must admit are quite impressive and super expensive).
From Gucci sweatshirts, iconic Birkin handbag from Hermes, Bebo is all about style and stylish possessions. Recently, the diva stepped out for a night out with her friends including her manager Poonam Damania and stylist Tanya Ghavri. The Udta Punjab actor looked lovely and chic in a full-sleeve Vetements red top with black leopard print teamed with black flared pants and Chanel bag. She found off her look with a simple ponytail and kohl-eyes.
Take a look:
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Takht, produced by friend Karan Johar.
