Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic in Shirt and Striped Pants as She Steps Out for Work, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actors in B Town who carries herself with utmost grace and confidence. The actress oozes boss lady vibes in anything she wears, be it business casuals, formals or ethnic. Recently, Bebo was clicked in Bandra as she stepped out to work and she once again looked chic in her outfit of the day. Kareena could be seen wearing a comfortable white shirt paired with white and grey tripped pants. She slipped in Kohlapuri sandals and completed her looks with a pair of glares. Her hair was tied in a bun and she could be seen carrying her morning beverage.

Take a look at the photos:

Kareena is often clicked with her sons Taimur and Jeh. Last evening a picture of Taimur sitting on Bebo’s lap as they stepped out of their house had gone viral. Meanwhile, in an interview, she spoke at length about how she teaches gender equality to her two sons.

Talking to Film Companion, she said, “Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally."

She further added that both Saif and she is bringing food to the table and both of them are clear on the fact that they will both be working. “We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. After the birth of Jeh, Kareena published her first book that chronicled her pregnancy journey. The book is titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

