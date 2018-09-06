English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous as She Soaks Up the Sun in Maldives; See Pics
Dressed in a white top and distressed denims teamed with a MRS tote and wet hair left open in side parting, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a sight to behold in the latest pictures from Maldives.
(Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making sure that she makes the most of her time off work, enjoying some quality time with family including her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur ALi Khan, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in Maldives.
In recent pictures that Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared on her Instagram account, the Veere Di Wedding actor, who has been perfectly balancing her professional commitments and personal life, can be seen soaking up the sun while posing for the camera. "My diva killing it in Maldives...major missing... love you my bebo #kareenakapoorkhan," Poonam captioned the photos.
Dressed in a white top and distressed denims teamed with a MRS tote and wet hair left open in side parting, Kareena looked like a sight to behold in the latest pictures.
Take a look.
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan too was snapped thoroughly enjoying her vacation relaxing by the beach and also posing pretty behind a snooker table. Kunal Kemmu too seemed to be having a ball of a time in Maldives, snorkelling with manta rays in the sea.
Check out the pictures and videos.
Earlier, pictures of the two little munchkins Taimur and Inaaya and the adults relaxing an expotic pool had surfaced on the Internet. Soha too had shared some photographs from their Maldivian vacay. Take a look.
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen Karan Johar's Takht.
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen Karan Johar's Takht.
