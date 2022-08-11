CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#LaalSinghChaddha#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous In Ethnic Wear; Netizens Call Her 'Forever Crush'
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous In Ethnic Wear; Netizens Call Her 'Forever Crush'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 16:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in latest attire. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in latest attire. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the big screen with her much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an evergreen diva and is undoubtedly paps’ favourite too. Each time she steps out, her beauty and style catch everyone’s attention. On Wednesday too, Bebo was snapped in the city in her super gorgeous avatar. Kareena wore a sea-green salwar suit and accessorised her look with silver jhumkas. While she kept her make-up minimal, she also added a small bindi on her forehead. What further added swag to Kareena’s look was her black goggles.

After a paparazzo account shared the same pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media, several fans reacted to it and praised their favourite actress. One of the fans wrote, “Forever crush”. Another social media user commented, “Beautiful dress & ofcourse beautiful Kareena”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us all with gorgeous looks. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us all with gorgeous looks. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Each time the actress is snapped by the paparazzi, she wins everyone's heart with her beauty. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Each time the actress is snapped by the paparazzi, she wins everyone’s heart with her beauty. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Once again, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress is ruling hearts in a sea-green ethnic attire. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Once again, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress is ruling hearts in a sea-green ethnic attire. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with silver jhumkas and looked absolutely stunning. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her look with silver jhumkas and looked absolutely stunning. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Commenting on Kareena's look, one of the social media users called her 'forever crush'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Commenting on Kareena’s look, one of the social media users called her ‘forever crush’. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the big screen with her much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha which was released on Thursday i.e on August 11. Besides Kareena, the film also stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. It is also the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Review: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Film Leaves You with Tears, Smile and Reflective State of Mind

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie reads, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 11, 2022, 16:10 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 16:10 IST