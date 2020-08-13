Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Picture Perfect in Her Latest Selfie, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor has once again shared a glimpse from her photo shoot. Bebo knows very well how to flirt with the camera and pose for the perfect picture. And her latest snap is no less!

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, in which she can be seen wearing a printed kurta and posing for the camera. She completed her look with black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

The actress captioned the picture as “Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies (sic)." Reacting to Kareena Kapoor's post, her friend and designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Beautiful always."

On Monday, Kareena dropped a glimpse from her Filmfare magazine cover photoshoot. The caption of the post reads, “I love love love Saif for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills ***‍♀️ Thank you @filmfare for this exciting experience (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kareena and husband actor Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The couple confirmed the news yesterday via an official statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Saif’s sister actress Soha Ali Khan couldn’t help herself from dropping a congratulatory post for the lovely couple. Taking a witty path, Soha shared a picture of Saif with ‘Quadfather’ written on it, referring to the Hollywood classic The Godfather, starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

"Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever (sic)," read the caption.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.