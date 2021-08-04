Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning as She Gets Clicked in a Gorgeous Red Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stunning actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her fashion game is always on point and she leaves her fans awestruck with each of her looks. Recently, Kareena was captured by the paparazzi on a film set, where she could be seen wearing super stylish red dress. Kareena looked out-of-this world in the outfit and soon the comment section of the post soon filled up with compliments and fire emojis.

In the video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral bhayani, Kareena can be seen walking from a set to her trailer. However, it was her gorgeous gown that caught everyone’s attention. She wore an off-shoulder floor length dress that could be fitting for a red carpet event. Her hair was down in soft beach waves and she wore red lipstick to match. She could also be seen wearing black high-heeled shoes. The caption of the post read, “The red hot and glowing lady..none other than #kareenakapoorkhan (sic)."

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible.’ In her first ever writing venture, Bebo documented her pregnancy journeys with her sons Taimur and Jeh. To hype the book up, Bebo has been sharing memories from her pregnancy, including the pizza she liked to eat, the show she was watching and the maternity fashion she wore.

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

