Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning in Latest Fresh-faced Selfie; See Pic

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has an active social media presence and she often shares glimpses of her life on social media. The actress has a massive following of 7.3 million Instagram users, and most of her posts go viral quickly. The actress also routinely shares stunning selfies on the app. The actress’ recent ‘selfie-series,’ from her trip to Maldives grabbed headlines. On Wednesday, Kareena shared another drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself via Instagram stories.

In the selfie, Kareena could be seen sporting a white T-shirt. She has her hair tied up in a bun and is sporting nude make-up. The actress also flaunted her stunning engagement ring from husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena wrote ‘ Wednesday’ and ‘Waiting,’ on the picture.

Kareena had recently shared a series of selfies which she put together in one Instagram Reel. She wrote, “Gym class and selfies go hand in hand," referencing her famous dialogue ‘Gym class today,’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena, who recently vacationed in Maldives to ring in Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, shared a precious picture of son Jehangir after he turned 6 months old. She wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life."

She had also posted a special family picture with Saif and her kids to wish him on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

On the work front, Kareena is currently promoting her newly-released book, ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here