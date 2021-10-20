Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning in Model Off-duty Aesthetic; See Pics

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan always manages to wow fans with her stunning looks and fashion sense. The actress, who is currently busy with back to projects, photoshoots and commercials, recently stepped out and was snapped by the paparazzi. The actress looked uber cool in her outfit. Acing the model off-duty look, Kareena took wore an understated yet stunning outfit on her day out. She opted for a tan tank top and bell-bottom jeans. She also completed her look with cool sunglasses.

Kareena was spotted walking out of a building in the paparazzi pictures. She was also seen walking with a cup in her hand.

Meanwhile, the actress recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with actor Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. She shared a throwback picture of them from Greece and wrote, “Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US. and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

The actress also shared a rare photo of her son Jehangir. She captioned it, “My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me."

On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan-directorial is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film has faced many delays due to the pandemic. The film will release on Valentine’s Day 2022.

