Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning in Yellow Anarkali as She Poses With Anil Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a rare photo of herself and actor Anil Kapoor on Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning. Anil looked handsome in a cream designer kurta pyjama, while she looked stunning in a yellow Anarkali and diamond jewels. It appears like the two are filming a commercial for a jewellery brand.

Bebo captioned the photo, “The OGs (The Originals).” On Instagram, Anil posted the same photo with the caption, "Couldn't agree more!" OGs for life!”

Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter, was also tagged. Rhea later reposted the photo on her story, writing, "Legends!"

Kareena recently uploaded another throwback picture on her gram with sister Lolo (Karishma) and her mother. Baby Kareena looks very innocent in the picture. She captioned the picture, “Is it Christmas already? These outfits are awesome”. She tagged Karisma and used #mamasgirls and #the80s. Lolo reacted to the post with a slew of red heart emoticons in the comments section.

The actress has lately added another feather to her hat: she is now a published novelist. Kareena, who had mentioned publishing a book on her pregnant experiences, has finished it, and guess what? She recently shared it with her social media admirers and followers. Kareena's book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, is her third child - her words. Taimur, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's first child, was born in December 2016 and is now four years old. The couple had their second child, a boy, earlier this year. "This has been quite the adventure… both my pregnancies and creating my Pregnancy Bible," Kareena said in her book's introduction. She had made the announcement about the book on Taimur's fourth birthday last year.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

