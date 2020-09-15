Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Super Stylish As She Pays a Visit to Karisma Kapoor With Son Taimur

Only a few people can manage to make the face mask look stylish. Style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan can turn this impossible to possible. She was recently spotted visiting her sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. Accompanied by her son Taimur Ali Khan, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi.

Kareena wore a pair of printed blue and white co-ords, paired with pale beige stilettos. Taimur wore a pair of denim jeans with a pale pink shirt. The star’s outfit looked a perfect combination of trendy and comfy. The mother and son were responsibly wearing face masks.

Have a look at the post here:

The diva, married to Saif Ali Khan or lovingly known as Nawab Khan, is expecting her second child. The couple announced their second pregnancy in an official announcement, earlier in August.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. – Saif and Kareena,” read their statement.

Kareena had been shooting for the film Laal Singh Chaddha with co-star Aamir Khan prior to the lockdown. However, it remains to be seen if she will resume the shoots when restrictions are lifted, given her pregnancy.