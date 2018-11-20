Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes for a Stunning Bride in New Photoshoot, See Pics

Brides-to-be, need some fashion inspiration for your big day? Look no further than Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photos.A bona fide fashionsita, Kareena is known for her effortless style and bold confidence in all that she wears. Now that the wedding season is here, the Veere Di Wedding actor recently dressed as the quintessential Indian bride for an ad shoot.Wearing a deep-red lehenga with intricate gold work and a pastel net dupatta, she teamed it up with statement jewellery and a red bindi.Her hair, tucked in a bridal bun complete with gajra, was done by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. And her entire look was styled by popular celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.Kareena’s photos as the blushing, gushing bride have been doing the rounds on social media. Check them out here.Talking about what fashion means to her, she recently told Vogue in an interview, “I’m all about comfort, but when I dress up I like to be sexy and glamorous. I am not a red-carpet girl; I don’t like to turn up in big gowns. For my own birthday I was in jeans and a T-shirt. Look at Kate Moss—she’s always so cool in jeans and jacket, and you look at her and think, ‘God! That’s how I want to be’.”On successfully maintaining a healthy work-life balance, she said, “It’s so important to do the things you love. If I am not happy, how do I keep my family happy?”“I wanted to be a mother, but at the same time I was not ready to give up my entire life. It’s important that Taimur sees a woman who comes home after a hard day’s work and is happy. Also, let’s be honest, women are better at multitasking,” she added.