Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Heads Turn in Sexy Black Jumpsuit, Sonam Kapoor All Praises for Bebo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be an avid social media user who loves to share her life updates with her fans. Once in a while, the diva and fashionista also treat her fans to gorgeous pictures of her. On Saturday, Bebo took to Instagram to make all her followers drool while attending the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave. Kareena stunned everyone by turning up in a jaw-dropping black ensemble. The outfit consisted of a simple black dress with a criss-cross back and a square neckline, which this superstar completely slayed.

She chose to accessorise this smoking hot number with chunky golden hoops and a simple golden wristwatch. Kareena opted for smokey-eye makeup with a neutral shade of lipstick and left her dreamy brown hair free. She was simply a sight to behold as she walked down the pristine white hallway which provided a contrast to her dark outfit.

Sonam Kapoor and Zoya Akthar were among several others who took to the comment section to express their love for the star and her outfit. The mom-to-be complimented her by writing, “Looking amazing Bebo," while the filmmaker wrote, “Looking lovely ❤️." Kareena’s good friend, producer Ekta Kapoor, too, was in awe of how gorgeous the actress was looking. She wrote, “How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

Fans, too, lit the comment section with several heart and fire emojis snd praises for Bebo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for the release of her most-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump, the film also stars Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Recently, the actress also announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The series will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

