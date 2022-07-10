Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Their Girl Gang to be Part of Reality Show Called Guts?

When Kareena Kapoor Khan disclosed about a WhatsApp Group named Guts that consisted of sister Karisma Kapoor, her best friend Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar where the group would indulge in dissecting fellow stars and airport looks, nobody could have imagined that the same would be translated into an OTT show.

According to the latest rumours, enthusiastic fans might get a sneak peek into the glamorous lives of the Bollywood Divas in a Netflix show titled Guts that would feature Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita.

The reality series that would follow a similar theme to ‘Glamorous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, has been in the production since before the pandemic. As per the sources, “After months of discussions, it’s only now that the makers have put a structure in place. The series will be shot in the four fashion capitals — Paris, New York, London and Singapore. It will give an inside view into the four friends’ lives as they juggle their work, travel, and party together.”

The OTT giant that received quite a positive response for the 2020 reality series ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is all set to release yet another gossipy show but this time with a twist.

The source added, “Guts will be different in tonality, focusing more on travel, food and shopping.” However, Netflix India has yet to make an official statement.

Kareena would be seen next in Aamir Khan’s remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan was recently spotted hanging out with her sister Karishma Kapoor and her besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawala. The girl squad took to London streets dressed in bewitching outfits as they posed for social media posts.

Even Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for a ZEE5 web series ‘Brown’ where she would be seen alongside Surya Sharma and Helen.

