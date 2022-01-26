Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Enjoy Republic Day Brunch, Troll Karan Johar's Fashion Choices

Bollywood’s most happening BFF gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra - got together on Republic Day afternoon for brunch and banter. The B-Town stars posted photos and videos from their get-together, posing like the pros they are.

Kareena paired black faux leather flared pants with with a loose black top and dark shades that highlighted her perfect jawline. Malaika too turned up in a oversized pair of sweatshirt and pants, and declared in a story that she was dressed for the chilly weather. Amrita Arora wore a pretty floral dress with a mustard jacket.

Manish wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends. @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial. missing you @therealkarismakapoor." Kareena also shared a pic from the reunion wrote, “My forever favourites. Missing my Lolo."

Take a look at Manish’s post here:

While the Bollywood divas kept it casual for the day outing, Karan Johar added a bit of extra to his whole look. Wearing Gucci head-to-toe, the filmmaker provoked funny reactions from his friends with his sartorial choices. Malaika posed in Karan’s oversized sunglasses for a story and said, “Thanks, Karan Johar, now I can watch all your films on this screen."

Both Kareena and Malaika also posted photos of Karan’s full look, with their comments on them.

The last time the gang was seen together was in December. Kareena had tested positive for coronavirus after attending the party thrown by Karan Johar. Other Bollywood celebrities such as Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora had also tested positive for coronavirus after attending the party at Karan Johar’s residence.

