Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora Heartbroken Over KK's Death: Incredible Loss to Entertainment World

The news of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK’s sudden death sent shock waves through the entire country. His fans and his industry colleagues are still trying to come to terms with his demise. Condolences are pouring in from people of all walks of life, as the singer had touched an entire generation with his soulful voice and songs on friendship, love and heartbreak. Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and Anushka Sharma among others took to their social media handles to express their shock and grief.

Kareena shared his picture with a broken heart emoji and wrote, “Rest in power.” Malaika penned that it is an incredible loss for the entertainment world.

Take a look at their posts:

Celebrated names from the music fraternity, too, expressed their grief and recalled what an amazing person the singer was. Sona Mohapatra penned a note on Instagram which read, “If I were to go, I’d be blessed to after a live concert. Wrap up my time doing what I was born to & move to more musical realms. KK was fantastic on stage,great band, impeccable reputation in the circuit, gold in matters unglamorous- would never undercut to compete, didn’t party, or be part of any clique, no posturing, shy, family man.. 💔”

She also recalled meeting him at airports. India Today quoted her as saying, “I met him often at the airports as we toured with our bands, crisscrossing paths. As a much senior musician, he was always gracious and kind to me. He had no airs ever. It is a heartbreaking loss.”

Chef Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur were also among the numerous others who offered condolences and expressed shock over KK’s untimely death.

Eminent Bollywood playback singer KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night hours after performing at a concert in the city. KK’s family arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The singer’s post-mortem will be conducted today, June 1 after getting his family’s consent. Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that Kolkata police will give a gun salute to the late singer’s mortal remains at the airport.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.