Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Glam Night Out With BFFs

Bollywood‘s beloved girl gang, which consists of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhat, recently met up for a glamorous night in. The BFFs, who are often spotted together, spent their outing chilling by a pool. Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture with her friends, which quickly went viral. The actresses were seen making different glamorous poses in the picture, which could have easily been from a fashion photoshoots.

In the picture, Kareena could be seen wearing a white oversized T-shirt and shorts. Karisma opted for a business-casual look with a blue blouse and black trousers. Malaika wore a stunning tie-die co-ord set and Amruta opted for a casual all-white outfit. While the gang looked stunning, their outfits were strikingly different. One fan even commented, “everyone is dressed for a different occasion."

Kareena captioned the picture, “My forever girls," with a heart emoji.

Previously, the girl gang had met up for a reunion which also included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra as well as businessman Aadar Poonawala. Amrita had shared a picture from the occasion and captioned it, “Sunday night with my peeps."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. Karisma made her acting comeback last year with Mentalhood.

On the other hand, Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

