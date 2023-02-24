Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora Clicked After Dinner Date; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang can make anyone envious. Her squad consisting of Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra is one of the most stylish groups of Bollywood friends. They are often clicked with each other or are spotted on several outings. Last night, the actress was clicked with her group once again and the photos and videos are going viral. Kareena, Amrita, Malaika and Manish were clicked at a restaurant in Bandra on Thursday night. The group posed for the paparazzi as well.

For the evening, Kareena wore a t-shirt and black trousers and opted for an olive-printed jacket. She tied her hair in a bun and went for white sneakers. Malaika, on the other hand, donned a gorgeous grey outfit. Amrita went all black with a black top, pants and heels of the same colour. Take a look at the photos:

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It was an official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. She is now preparing for her next with Hansal Mehta. She finished shooting the untitled project a couple of months back. The actress will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Next, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Malaika, on the other hand, was last seen in the dance number Aap Jaisa Koi from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. She also featured in a special Disney+Hotstar show - Moving In With Malaika, where she revealed certain insights about her professional and personal life. Moving in With Malaika, witnessed the arrival of numerous A-list celebrities including Farah Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, and others that entertained the audience.

