Kareena Kapoor Khan-Malaika Arora Spotted in Their Easy Breezy Looks; Watch

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, on Monday morning, were spotted in casual yet easy breezy outfits at different locations in Mumbai. The Jab We Met actress has spent more than 20 years working in the film industry and made her film debut with the movie Refugee. Kareena was caught by the shutterbugs in Bandra as she left her home in a comfy yet stylish look. She looked elegant in an olive green flared maxi dress. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress completed her ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses in a yellow frame. In addition, she was seen carrying her phone in one hand while holding her coffee cup in the other.

Alongside Kareena, the paparazzi also spotted her best friend Malaika Arora in the city. The fitness freak actress who is a devoted yoga practitioner was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. The Welcome actress looked stylish in fashionable athleisure. She was seen sporting a lilac sports bra and matching tights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in The Devotion Of Suspect X. The project is an adaptation of the 2005 book of the same title by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. Next, she will star in an untitled thriller and also make her production debut. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta and is rumored to be based on a true story.

Malaika, on the other hand, was most recently seen serving as a judge on the dance reality series India's Best Dancer season 2. Next up, it is rumored that she will be seen in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa 2 special item number, dazzling the public with her fiery dance. The actress' item songs in various blockbuster Bollywood movies have helped her develop a devoted fan base. She has starred in several top-charting dance numbers throughout the years, including Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan, Munni Badnam Hui with Salman Khan, and Anarkali Disco Chali with Akshay Kumar.

