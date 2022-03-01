Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Marches Into the New Month' by Serving Us Major Fashion Goals

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of style and grace. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to drop a photo that only proves our point. Posing for a fashion brand, Bebo ‘marched’ into the month of March by serving us some major style goals. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a chic top with a wrap skirt as she posed for the camera on a picturesque beach. She shared another video of the BTS stills from her shoot. Along with the post, she wrote, “‘March’ing into the new month in style ‍♀️"

Take a look:

On Saturday afternoon, the Heroine actress was spotted by paparazzi along with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. As usual, Kareena Kapoor looked chic in casual attire, on the other hand, Taimur was seen clad in a black tee with jeans. He was also seen sporting a mask. But what caught our attention is Tim-Tim telling his nanny “not to touch him.”

Prior to that, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Malaika Arora and Amirta Arora at the star-studded post-wedding bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Ritesh Sindhwani’s residence.

An avid social media user, Kareena often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. Earlier, the Jab We Met actress shared pictures from Jeh’s first birthday bash on Instagram. From Jeh posing with Kareena to his cute moments with Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, all pictures have been adored by netizens.

On the work front, Kareena will start shooting with Sujoy Ghosh for his next thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Other than this, Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

