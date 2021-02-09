Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns the Loss of Uncle Rajiv Kapoor Through This Instagram Post

Bollywood’s Kapoor clan lost one of its members on Tuesday after a sudden demise of actor and producer Rajiv Kapoor. Mourning the untimely loss of her uncle, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture on Instagram today. The black and white photo showed the Kapoor brothers, Randhir, Rishi, and Rajiv along with their father Raj Kapoor.

Captioning the picture Kareena wrote, "Broken but strong." The picture has been liked by over 2,49,235 Instagram users. Bollywood celebrities and fans have commented on Kareena’s post with their messages of condolences for the family. Kareena’s cousin sister and daughter of late actor Rishi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented with a red heart emoji on her post.

Rajiv passed away earlier today at the age of 58 after he suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur, following which he was taken to Inlaks Hospital in the city. Unfortunately, he was declared dead when brought to the hospital. The news was first announced by Rajiv’s sister-in-law Neetu Singh, who shared an Instagram post. The 62-year-old actress shared a picture of Rajiv on her social media handle and captioned it as RIP (Rest In Peace). Commenting on Neetu’s post, actress Soni Razdan wrote, “So sorry to hear this."

Rajiv rose to fame in the '80s when he made his debut with Ek Jaan Hai Hum. One of his most renowned movies remains to be the 1985 hit Ram Teri Ganga Maili that was directed by his father Raj Kapoor and produced by his elder brother Randhir. After working as an actor, Rajiv moved on to producing movies under the RK Productions in the Hindi cinema. He was a part of the productions of movies like Henna, Prem Granth, and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. He also directed a movie starring his brother Rishi, titled Prem Granth that came out in 1996. The movie starred actress Madhuri Dixit.