Kareena Kapoor Khan Nails Headstand in Viral Picture

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is nailing the headstand. A picture of Kareena is doing the rounds on the internet in which she can be seen performing a headstand in her yoga class. In the throwback picture, the actress can be seen performing a headstand with the help of a suspended yoga hammock as she flaunts her toned midriff.

Kareena is dressed in all-black attire with a basic halter-neck sports bra and a pair of matching yoga pants. Her hair can be seen tied into a tight bun so that they do not fall on her face.

Kareena keeps her workout routine interesting. Even when she was heavily pregnant, some of her pictures performing asanas became viral on the internet. Also, she started working out after a few days of giving birth to her second child in February 2021. She has already made her fans awestruck with her body transformation pictures over the years.

The recent picture of Veere Di Wedding actress performing a headstand must have inspired many fans, especially during a time when people are locked down inside their homes and have no access to fitness centres.

Headstands are known to have various health benefits, including calming of mind, enhancing lung capacity, alleviating stress and depression, activating pituitary and pineal glands, stimulating lymphatic system, strengthening the upper body, spine and core, among many others.

A beginner should always perform headstands under the guidance of a professional, else a person can also risk getting injured on the neck, shoulder or back.

