Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor Remember Raj Kapoor on 96th Birth Anniversary with Throwback Pics

On Raj Kapoor's 96th birth anniversary, his family members have been paying tribute to him on social media by sharing pictures of the actor-filmmaker. His grandchildren and other members of the film industry remembered him with some rare pictures and heartfelt memories.

Granddaughter Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a family picture featuring Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna and her father Randhir Kapoor and said, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji."

Her sister Karisma Kapoor too posted a photo capturing a moment from her childhood with her grandfather. She wrote, "So many learning's from my Dadaji..❤️ remembering you on ur birthday... #grandpalove #legend."

Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from her wedding, featuring late husband Rishi Kapoor and father-in-law Raj Kapoor in the frame. She wrote in the caption, "Remember n miss both of them !!!"

Raj Kapoor is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema. He received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards. The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award is named after Kapoor. He produced and starred in several hit films made under his RK Banner, including Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956) and Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai (1960).

His brothers were the late actors Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. Raj and Krishna Kapoor had five children - three sons, actors Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.