Kareena Kapoor Khan on Criticism Around Taimur, Jehangir's Names: Unfathomable Why Somebody Would Troll Children

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has been the centre of controversy for a lot of their personal life choices. When she welcomed her first child in 2016, his name Taimur had become a huge topic of debate and now, the name of his second-born, Jehangir Ali Khan has drawn the attention of netizens and trolls. In a recent interview, Bebo addressed this trolling over the names of her sons and said that it is unfathomable why somebody would troll children.

“Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls," The Guardian quoted her as saying.

In July, social media had speculated that Saif and Kareena have shortened the baby’s name Jehangir to Jeh to allegedly avoid controversies. The couple received huge backlash for naming their first son Taimur Ali Khan. They courted controversy in 2016 for naming their firstborn after an invader. Reportedly Taimur was inspired by Timur – the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia, who invaded India in 1398. However, they denied all claims and asserted that Taimur means iron.

Kareena’s sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, too, spoke out in her support.

She had uploaded a photo of Kareena with Jeh and had written that only the parents of a child have a say in what they are going to be named, and no one else gets to decide that.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here