Kareena Kapoor Khan on How She Steps in When Saif Ali Khan Spoils Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her relationship dynamics with her husband Saif Ali Khan when it comes to parenting. The Bollywood couple is parents to two sons – Taimur and Jehangir. The 41-year-old actress revealed that she is not a typical strict mother, however when Saif “spoils” her kids, she has to play the bad cop.

In a recent interview to Cosmopolitan magazine, Kareena said that she is not very strict as a mother and believes that is “quite relaxed and chill.” She added that she feels the need to add discipline a little more into her children as her husband “spoils Taimur so much that it annoys” her sometimes.

Kareena revealed that during the lockdown, her and Saif’s schedules went haywire. This meant that there would be times when her husband would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm. That is when she would have to step in and say no because it is Taimur’s bedtime. “Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline,” she added.

Kareena completed 21 years in Hindi cinema this year. And she thinks she is very lucky and “really” loves her job. Kareena added, “I get to experience new places, new people, and I learn something new each time.”

She also mentioned that with every new project she gets to play a different role and tell a new story which she finds very exciting. This is what keeps her going as a professional.

Kareena celebrated Taimur's fifth birthday on Monday with a special throwback video on Instagram. She shared a video on the social media platform which showed Taimur’s first steps. In the caption she wrote, “This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high, 'cause you are my tiger.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXsWfT7IhKb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kareena Kapoor’s next big film is Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

