1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Paparazzi Frenzy Around her Son Taimur: It’s Like I’m Forgotten

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the fuss around her two-year-old son Tamiur, maintaining work-life balance and her casual-chic fashion sense.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. (Image: Instagram/Vogue India)
Taimur Ali Khan is arguably India’s youngest superstar right now and his mother, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, is only too painfully aware of it.

Talking about the paparazzi frenzy around her two-year-old son, she told Vogue India in an interview for their November issue. “I hate it, but what can we do but ignore it?” adding that “We (She and husband Saif Ali Khan) both believe that children are a product of their parents and their surroundings, and at home we plan to keep it as normal as possible. That will be his foundation,” said Kareena.

She says that ever since his birth, he has become the total point of focus, often overshadowing even her. “It’s like I’m forgotten! Is Taimur here? Is Taimur coming? What is Taimur doing?”



On not letting motherhood stall her acting career, she said, “It’s so important to do the things you love. If I am not happy, how do I keep my family happy?”

“I wanted to be a mother, but at the same time I was not ready to give up my entire life. It’s important that Taimur sees a woman who comes home after a hard day’s work and is happy. Also, let’s be honest, women are better at multitasking,” she added.

Though she is a bonafide fashionista, Kareena says she is not too fond of red carpets. “I’m all about comfort, but when I dress up I like to be sexy and glamorous. I am not a red-carpet girl; I don’t like to turn up in big gowns. For my own birthday I was in jeans and a T-shirt. Look at Kate Moss—she’s always so cool in jeans and jacket, and you look at her and think, ‘God! That’s how I want to be’,” she said.





