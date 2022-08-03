Kareena Kapoor Khan on Reports She Demanded Rs 12cr to Play Sita: I was Never Offered the Role

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a spiritual sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. The actress who would be making a much-awaited comeback with Laal Singh Chadha has been busy with the film promotions. During one of her recent interactions, the actress opened up about the debate surrounding her reported fee hike for the role of Sita in the upcoming epic Ramayana.

According to reports, Kareena had been offered to play Sita and the actor had demanded Rs 12 crore for the gig. She told Zoom, “I was never offered that film so I don’t know why I was put into that category. I wasn’t a choice for the film. It is all made-up stories, everyday people are looking for something to talk about, and I don’t know where this came from. There are 100 platforms today and so many things are said, so will we do our job, or should we just put out tweets clarifying our stand?”

The actress also talked about her image on social media. She revealed that because she doesn’t want to invest her time in PR agencies and managers, she makes it a point to keep her image real on the social media.

Kareena said, “I am not a brand. I think people like me because I am as real as it can get. I don’t have 5 agencies and 4 PR people and 3 managers running after me, telling me I should do this interview or I should put this post or that, like let’s sit down and chalk a plan. I can’t because I don’t have the time. I have two kids, I have family. I have a life, I have friends, I don’t have time to do so much.”

She further added, “My job is to be loyal to my fans, do great work, try and do the best I can and then just go back home, and run away and give my time to my family.”

Kareena is all set to grace the controversial couch of Koffee With Karan along with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan. The small teaser of the same has already piqued the interest of the fans.

On the professional front, she has recently signed up for a Hansal Mehta film in which she would be playing a role quite different from all her previous acting stints.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, the Kurbaan actress revealed that her role would be a bold and different move for her career. She said, “We will roll in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me.”

She further elaborated that this unique collaboration would lead to fireworks. She shared, “Hansal and I come from different worlds. When two distinct worlds come together, I believe there will be fireworks. I am also a submissive actor; I like to submit myself to the director. He can mould me the way he wants.”

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on August 11.

