Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sister Karisma’s Birthday Wish: ‘Tim and Jeh Baba Look Like Us’

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 42 yesterday. Birthday wishes flooded in for her on social media. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress personally thanked everyone by resharing their tales on her Instagram account. Reacting to her elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wish featuring their cute childhood pictures, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Tim and Jeh baba look like us” with three heart emojis.

Take a look:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/OaiaTVB21B8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Karisma and Kareena are each other’s critics, advocates, best friends, and more than simply sisters. On her younger sister’s birthday, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress shared cute unseen childhood photos with Kareena on her Instagram account. Captioning the post, she wrote, “To my best sister and best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning.” Neetu Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, and others also expressed their love in the comments section.

Kareena celebrated her 42nd birthday by throwing an intimate party in which she invited family members and a few close friends. In the afternoon, she spent time with her family, and in the evening, she hosted a party for her industry friends. Her late-night birthday bash was attended by Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she played the character Rupa. She recently finished filming Sujoy Ghosh’s project, The Devotion of Suspect X, which will be released on Netflix. On the other hand, Karisma was most recently seen in the ALTBalaji online series Mentalhood. She will next be seen in Abhinay Deo’s online series Brown.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here