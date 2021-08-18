Kareena Kapoor on Taimur's Reaction After Baby Jehangir's Birth: 'He is Protective About Him Now'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened about her elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s bond with his baby brother Jeh- short for Jehangir. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year. The actress said that she and Saif were initially “worried" that Taimur would be “slightly jealous" of baby Jeh but the four-year-old has been “wonderful" with the newest addition to the family.

Speaking about how Taimur has been with his little brother, Kareena Kapoor told NDTV: “He is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that if he would be slightly jealous or that slight feeling of, like there is someone new in the house but you know, Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now. When one or two of his friends come over now, he is like, ‘Have you seen my brother? Have you seen him, have you said hello to him?’ This is the way he asks his friends."

In a recent interview with the HT Brunch, Kareena also talked about raising two boys and why she would be happy if her kids would come and tell her that they want to do something else than acting.

“I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done,” says Kareena. “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest maybe… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

Kareena also said that she doesn’t want to be a “helicopter mom." “I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys," she added.

