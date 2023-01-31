Apart from being a stellar actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a loving mother to kids Taimur and Jeh. Time and again, the actress has spoken about being a working mother, balancing both worlds and sharing parenting responsibilities with her husband Saif Ali Khan. This time too, in an interview the ‘Heroine’ actress shared said that balancing her personal and professional life is like ‘Yoga’ or ‘standing on one leg’.

In a conversation with Variety about her upcoming projects, the actor was asked about she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel.” She also added that their staff also help them a lot.

Speaking about her hectic schedule dividing duties, Kareena talked about the time when she was shooting for Hansal’s series, Saif was at home taking care of the kids. Now that Saif is out for a shoot, she will be at home till March. “And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into The Crew. It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well-planned, I think you can achieve it,” the actress added.

The actress also opened up on realizing that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress shared, “For me, it’s very different because obviously, you’re used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which has the song, the dance, the gloss, the glamour. Both these films are shockingly different.” The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

